Rise Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of WPC traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.99. 48,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,323. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.64. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

