Rise Advisors LLC Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 0.5% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.54. 134,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,183. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.82. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

