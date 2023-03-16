Rise Advisors LLC Sells 4,211 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Rise Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,715. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.51. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $127.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

