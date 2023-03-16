Rise Advisors LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rise Advisors LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.5% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal Trading Down 1.5 %

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.82. 1,430,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,071,188. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

