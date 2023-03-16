Rise Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rise Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 13.5% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,997 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.26. 563,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,278. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

