Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $1,776,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $239,764,000 after acquiring an additional 224,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 514,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 115,670 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WBA opened at $33.54 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

