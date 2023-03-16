SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) CFO Daniel Oquinn Sells 5,900 Shares

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
SciPlay Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 215,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,879. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $18.17.
SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.59 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 102.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 1,671.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.
SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.
