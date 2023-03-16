SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) CFO Daniel Oquinn Sells 5,900 Shares

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 215,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,879. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.59 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 102.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 1,671.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

