Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Rises By 8.2%

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 647,900 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 598,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.70.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 0.7 %

AB stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 382,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,359. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $49.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.35.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.32%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

