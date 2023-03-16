Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Grows By 11.9%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the February 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Price Performance
BMEZ traded up 0.16 on Thursday, hitting 15.57. 284,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,157. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a twelve month low of 14.33 and a twelve month high of 20.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of 15.81.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ)
