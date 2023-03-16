Short Interest in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Rises By 7.9%

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,210,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 32,640,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.51. 10,878,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Raymond James cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

