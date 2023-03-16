Short Interest in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Grows By 9.8%

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 13th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of DWS Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 656.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 219,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 190,242 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of KTF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 47,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.