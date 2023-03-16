Short Interest in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Rises By 13.2%

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the February 13th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Eversource Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ES stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,676. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Eversource Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
Further Reading
