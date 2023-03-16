Short Interest in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Rises By 13.2%

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the February 13th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,676. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.