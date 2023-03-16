Short Interest in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Grows By 12.2%

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 636,500 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the February 13th total of 567,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 287,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,120 shares of company stock valued at $713,497 over the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingredion Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Ingredion stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.21. 322,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,833. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $105.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

