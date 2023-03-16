Short Interest in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Increases By 8.9%

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 4,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,775. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

