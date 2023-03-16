Short Interest in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Increases By 8.9%

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 4,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,775. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.65.
Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.43.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
