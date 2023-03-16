Short Interest in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Rises By 8.9%

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,775. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

