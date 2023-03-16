Short Interest in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Rises By 8.9%

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Janus Henderson Group Price Performance
JHG traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,775. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.45.
Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.43.
Janus Henderson Group Company Profile
Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janus Henderson Group (JHG)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.