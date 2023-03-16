Status Trading Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. Status has a market capitalization of $103.34 million and $2.92 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00031952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00021818 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00210876 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,862.50 or 0.99937567 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,971,004,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,971,004,245.37048 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02581043 USD and is down -6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $6,221,534.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

