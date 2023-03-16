Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVAGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Inventiva Price Performance

IVA stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.43. 5,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,951. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inventiva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inventiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inventiva by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Inventiva by 59.3% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,640,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after acquiring an additional 982,679 shares during the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inventiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

