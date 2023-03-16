Streamr Market Capitalization Hits $28.66 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Streamr token can now be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $28.66 million and $1.68 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

