STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $272.01

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.01 ($3.32) and traded as low as GBX 265.45 ($3.24). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.29), with a volume of 1,751 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

STV Group Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of £117.73 million, a PE ratio of 598.40 and a beta of 0.02.

STV Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at STV Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. STV Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

In other STV Group news, insider Aki Mandhar acquired 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,722.86 ($11,849.92). 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

