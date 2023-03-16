Summit Financial Group Inc. Invests $248,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 3,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.06. 20,491,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,007,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,422 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

