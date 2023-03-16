Summit Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 616 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,761 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,280 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CI traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.19. The company had a trading volume of 338,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.72 and a 200 day moving average of $304.75. The company has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $234.89 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Securities decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

