Sycomore Asset Management Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.9% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.21.

NYSE:ACN opened at $246.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.63. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

