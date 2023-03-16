Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $650,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.34. 666,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,060. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

