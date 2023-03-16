Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 644,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,315 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VWO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.44. 1,949,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,624,834. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

