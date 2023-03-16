Symmetry Partners LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 69.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $84.74. 1,741,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,627,975. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

