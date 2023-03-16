Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 32,302 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,302 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $36,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.04. 435,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,423. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $111.09.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

