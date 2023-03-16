Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 7,802 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 111,350 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 125,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 539,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,250. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $52.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.