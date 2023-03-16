Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

