TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Investment analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.34. 192,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.29. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $289.59. The company has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

