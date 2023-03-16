Tether 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $47.30 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $74.41 billion and $47.30 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00407490 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,831.04 or 0.27543615 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 73,141,766,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,251,902,617 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

