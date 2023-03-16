The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.86. 1,258,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $120.95 and a 12 month high of $199.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.