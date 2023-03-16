Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 1,365 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.11. 1,926,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,078,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.