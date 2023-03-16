Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE SLB traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,762,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.50.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,696 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,195. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

