Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 1,050 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,882,000 after acquiring an additional 51,291 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 392,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,843. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.