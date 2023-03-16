Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 3,659 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $35.78. 2,480,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,218,680. The company has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

