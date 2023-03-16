Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 567 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in Amgen by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.23. 332,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.91. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

