Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.83

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.83 and traded as high as $43.19. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $42.63, with a volume of 13,307 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $387.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

