Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.83

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.83 and traded as high as $43.19. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $42.63, with a volume of 13,307 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $387.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors
Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.
