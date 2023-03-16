U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Lowered by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.71. 6,442,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,161,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

