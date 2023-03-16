UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $465.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $434.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $484.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.