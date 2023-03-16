Utrust Price Tops $0.0984 on Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.0984 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $49.21 million and $4.00 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

