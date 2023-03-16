Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.9% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $147.52. The stock had a trading volume of 152,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,507. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

