Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,759. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

