Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Geometric Wealth Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $360.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,311. The company has a market capitalization of $269.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

