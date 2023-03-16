VerifyMe (VRME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, March 17th.

VerifyMe Stock Performance

VRME stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 28,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,690. VerifyMe has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VerifyMe stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of VerifyMe as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.