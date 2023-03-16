Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 4,423 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,462,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,864,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,366,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,349,000 after acquiring an additional 73,965 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 847,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,572.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 825,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after acquiring an additional 776,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 602,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $73.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,129. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

