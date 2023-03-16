Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 5,821 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital owned about 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,273 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,934,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,840,000 after acquiring an additional 306,581 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $13,594,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $14,205,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 38,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,678. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

