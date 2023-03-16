Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $96,636,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,989,000 after buying an additional 1,308,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,240,000 after buying an additional 933,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,029,221,770.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 8,705,002 shares of company stock worth $519,305,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,105,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,257,787. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.72.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

