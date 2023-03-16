Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 28.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,547,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.30. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

