Wedmont Private Capital Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $628,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.28. The company had a trading volume of 585,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,612. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.56. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

