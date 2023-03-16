Wedmont Private Capital Sells 118 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.2 %

Broadcom stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $627.36. The company had a trading volume of 488,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,192. The firm has a market cap of $261.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $595.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.33.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.